SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $61.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.47. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

