Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STGW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stagwell by 29.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,256,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,128 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $10,541,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 19.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,706,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,851 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 1,951.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 980,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 932,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stagwell by 181.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 564,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Stagwell Stock Down 2.3 %

STGW stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.88 and a beta of 1.12. Stagwell Inc. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $617.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.98 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.