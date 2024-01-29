Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $325.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.24 million. Research analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 183.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 120.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

