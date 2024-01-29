Stephens Downgrades Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Equal Weight

Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COLB. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

