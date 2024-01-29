Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth approximately $19,621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,074,000 after acquiring an additional 418,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 853,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,432,000 after acquiring an additional 401,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after acquiring an additional 278,933 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 375,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 221,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $62.50.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.44%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.