STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STM. UBS Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.98.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

