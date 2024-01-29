Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,255 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 11,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Apple by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 172,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 29,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $192.42 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.39.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded Apple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

