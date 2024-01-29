Susquehanna Trims Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Target Price to $237.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $250.00 to $237.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PXD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PXD opened at $230.44 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

