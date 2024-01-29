Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Synaptics by 92.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $109.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.52. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $67.73 and a 52-week high of $142.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.05.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

