Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $576.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $576.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $528.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $347.97 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $528.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

