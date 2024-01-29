T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Boosted by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,941,862 shares of company stock valued at $314,052,926. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.94.

Read Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $165.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.