T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Simmons Bank increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,532,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TROW opened at $110.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

