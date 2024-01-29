Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 67.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

