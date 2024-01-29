TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TDK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TTDKY opened at $49.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.74. TDK has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $51.11.

Get TDK alerts:

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. TDK had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 3.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that TDK will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.