Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,605 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after purchasing an additional 986,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 174,695 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,163,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,283 shares during the period.

Shares of POR opened at $40.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

