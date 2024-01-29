Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 4,245 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,109 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFBC opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $77.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.84 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

