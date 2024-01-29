Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,398,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,247,000 after buying an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,878,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,120,000 after buying an additional 3,325,815 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the second quarter worth $55,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after buying an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.77.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $325,153.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at $46,831.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Renee Lentini sold 219,545 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $3,356,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 19,517 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $325,153.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,831.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 822,462 shares of company stock worth $17,481,292. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IMGN stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $30.13.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $113.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

