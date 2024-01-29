Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $883,000 Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nordson were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nordson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $252.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.11. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $202.57 and a twelve month high of $265.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total value of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.79, for a total transaction of $526,659.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,856.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.59, for a total transaction of $51,402.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,920 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

