Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sprinklr were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXM opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 116.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 60,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $728,418.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 644,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,801.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 10,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $124,983.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at $970,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,562 shares of company stock worth $4,101,694 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

