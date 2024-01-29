Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $902,000 Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $82,232,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $84,600,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT stock opened at $58.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.55. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.13. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 996,916 shares in the company, valued at $54,461,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock worth $460,442,554 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

