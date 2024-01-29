Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $916,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 6.5 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $62.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $2,201,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,090 shares of company stock worth $5,397,401 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

