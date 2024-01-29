Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $974,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 53.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PMT stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.46%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on PMT

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.