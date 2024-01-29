Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $979,000 Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Insmed were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $34,216.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,244.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

