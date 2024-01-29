Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $70,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $926,968.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,400 shares of company stock worth $842,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

