Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABG opened at $213.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.15. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $178.40 and a one year high of $256.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total transaction of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,804.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

