Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,450 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 110.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after buying an additional 498,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after buying an additional 15,729,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after buying an additional 324,229 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $39.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

