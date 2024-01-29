Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,295 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SLM were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $19.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $20.52.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 37.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

SLM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

