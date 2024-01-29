Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,356,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 352,971 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,911,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 113,196 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

SKWD opened at $31.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.69. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,878,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.