Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,448 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 239.7% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 87.4% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 188,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 131.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 202,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 115,243 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

