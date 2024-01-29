Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,746 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
CRUS opened at $80.06 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS
Cirrus Logic Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.