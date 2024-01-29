Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,746 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,872.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $80.06 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $481.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.28 million. Research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRUS

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.