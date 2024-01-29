Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 68,879 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,879 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.48 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. Analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $89,858,006 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Read Our Latest Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.