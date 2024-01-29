Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,026 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 111,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.38.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.