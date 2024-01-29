Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Stake Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefónica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 117,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 116,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefónica by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Stock Performance

Shares of TEF opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.1592 per share. This is a boost from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.31%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

