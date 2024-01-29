Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,209 shares of company stock valued at $25,918,682. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $152.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $153.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.79.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

