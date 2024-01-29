Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $82.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.76 and a one year high of $85.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 2.33%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.