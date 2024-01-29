Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 24.0% in January

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Trading Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TRUMY opened at $33.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. Terumo has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Terumo alerts:

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Equities analysts expect that Terumo will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

Featured Articles

