Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 234,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 3,986 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

