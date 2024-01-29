Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Barclays

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $224.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tesla has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 25,990.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,541,273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

