Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $229.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $224.00.

TSLA opened at $183.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200 day moving average of $242.45. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

