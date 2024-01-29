Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.71.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TEVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $11.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.