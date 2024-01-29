Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 80,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12,123.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 13,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

