Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $124.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.34.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.55.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

