Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Stock Performance

Shares of TGH opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.15. Textainer Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textainer Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 36,344 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $371,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

