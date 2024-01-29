The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,586.29 ($58.28).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.54) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,804 ($61.04) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of GBX 3,634 ($46.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,980 ($63.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,142.76, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,739.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,348.38.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.87) per share, with a total value of £14,996.52 ($19,055.30). 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

