The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Lowered by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE BA opened at $205.47 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.83. The company has a market cap of $124.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.72, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.19.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

