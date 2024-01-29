The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Clorox worth $19,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.07. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CLX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.