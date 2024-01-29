The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Cut by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,793 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $130.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.48. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

