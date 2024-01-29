The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $52.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.87. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $50.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 299.33% and a negative return on equity of 85.92%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 425.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 5,712 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $165,076.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,598.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $250,800.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,311.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,758 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

