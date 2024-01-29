The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hershey from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $190.21 on Monday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.