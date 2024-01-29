The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $151.60 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $167.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.